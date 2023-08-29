Axiz joins forces with Pure Storage

Axiz has announced its strategic partnership with Pure Storage, distributing its full portfolio including FlashArray, FlashBlade, Portworx, Pure Cloud Block Store and Fusion, all available on a subscription model.

“As organisations advance their deployment of data-driven applications and workload in their digital transformation journey, our partnership with Pure Storage is a significant step forward in our mission to bring cutting-edge technology solutions to the local market,” says Terence Barter, head of product at Axiz. “By combining our market presence with Pure Storage’s expertise, we can jointly support more customers across various industries to meet their data needs.”

Anthony da Silva, country manager at Pure Storage, says: “We are excited about the opportunities to grow and take market share that this partnership brings.

“As a 100% channel-focused organisation, our partners are a vital element in delivering successful customer relationships. Our partnership with Axiz helps us scale across the region to support a wider range of customers.

“We are delivering all-flash data platforms with the ability to consume them in any way, helping our joint customers reduce the complexity of infrastructure management, get value out of their data, and reduce energy use to meet sustainability goals.”