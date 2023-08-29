BI Developer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

I have an amazing permanent opportunity available in the Beautiful City of Cape Town.

My client in the Alcohol Distribution space is looking for a Junior to Intermediate level BI Developer to join their dynamic team.

The BI Developer is responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining business intelligence solutions that enable the organization to make data-driven decisions.

You will work closely with various teams to gather requirements, design and develop data models, and create reports and dashboards that provide insights into business performance.

Key Responsibilities:

Work with business stakeholders to gather requirements and design data models that support business needs.

Develop and maintain ETL processes to extract, transform, and load data from various sources into the data warehouse.

Create and maintain reports and dashboards that provide insights into business performance, using tools such as Power BI, Tableau, or QlikView.

Develop and maintain data cubes and OLAP models to enable interactive analysis of large data sets.

Conduct performance tuning and optimization of BI solutions to ensure optimal performance and scalability.

Collaborate with other teams to integrate BI solutions with other systems and applications.

Ensure that BI solutions are secure, compliant, and meet data governance requirements.

Desired Skills:

BI Developer

ETL

Tableau

Qlikview

OLAP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

