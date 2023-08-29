Business Analyst

Business Analyst -SAP S4 HANA – 12 month contract

North of JHB

Hybrid

Must have: SAP S4 HANA

Will be required to work on you own notebook

Job requirements:



Collaborate with the Finance team to translate business system requirements into design specifications, system configurations, and solutions.

Help transform the systems landscape as we look to move from SAP ECC to S4 HANA

Provide clear instructions and specifications to development teams for solutions requiring code work. Assist with Unit testing of solutions.

Help maintain the work backlog, define, and prioritize requirements for the team.

Create User Stories and acceptance criteria and work with other Technical teams to ensure technical and business needs are determined seamlessly.

Analyse business processes and recommend improvements and solutions based on existing operating procedures.

Independently and effectively organize and manage multiple assignments with challenging timelines.

Demonstrable ability to make decisions and collaborate efficiently in a fast-paced environment.

Take ownership and close assigned production issues in a timely manner following the change management process.

Review the assigned production issues, identify the root cause of the issue, and provide solution to the development team for fixing the issue.

Great organizational skills and experience working in Agile environments.

Work with Iterative Agile Methodologies, Waterfall methodologies and Test – Driven Development

Analyse system requirements for clients

Ensure smooth system integration and enhanced functionalities.

Provide product training and support when necessary.

Document SAP processes

Desired Skills:

SAP ECC

S2 HANA

Agile skills

