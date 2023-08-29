Business Analyst -SAP S4 HANA – 12 month contract
North of JHB
Hybrid
Must have: SAP S4 HANA
Will be required to work on you own notebook
Job requirements:
- Collaborate with the Finance team to translate business system requirements into design specifications, system configurations, and solutions.
- Help transform the systems landscape as we look to move from SAP ECC to S4 HANA
- Provide clear instructions and specifications to development teams for solutions requiring code work. Assist with Unit testing of solutions.
- Help maintain the work backlog, define, and prioritize requirements for the team.
- Create User Stories and acceptance criteria and work with other Technical teams to ensure technical and business needs are determined seamlessly.
- Analyse business processes and recommend improvements and solutions based on existing operating procedures.
- Independently and effectively organize and manage multiple assignments with challenging timelines.
- Demonstrable ability to make decisions and collaborate efficiently in a fast-paced environment.
- Take ownership and close assigned production issues in a timely manner following the change management process.
- Review the assigned production issues, identify the root cause of the issue, and provide solution to the development team for fixing the issue.
- Great organizational skills and experience working in Agile environments.
- Work with Iterative Agile Methodologies, Waterfall methodologies and Test – Driven Development
- Analyse system requirements for clients
- Ensure smooth system integration and enhanced functionalities.
- Provide product training and support when necessary.
- Document SAP processes
Desired Skills:
- SAP ECC
- S2 HANA
- Agile skills