Business Analyst (Sql, Agile) – Gauteng Centurion

To perform business and system analysis tasks through specialization in understanding the business usage of Information Technology (IT) and data and helping technology add value to the company Investments Institutional Data Management and Reporting Capability.

To transform business requirements (functional & non-functional) into a set of technical software requirements that specify the data solution.

Requirements:

BCom Informatics, BSC, Information Technology or related degree.

Relevant Business Analysis qualification/certification.

3+ years’ experience in business analysis.

Proven experience in implementation of large or complex projects.

Exposure to/experience in the investments/financial industry will be an advantage.

SQL knowledge a must.

Experience working in Agile environment.

Responsibilities:

Conduct business analysis in line with business requirements:

Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks.

Analyse and understand the business requirements and through a structured process document, validate and translate these into requirement specifications and functional specifications to be used by developers in crafting technical solutions.

Contribute to translating the business goals into design in line with systems architecture.

Ensure the quality delivery of requirements and business process specifications that meet the agreed deliverables in line with best practices and business process.

Participate in the solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, re-usable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.

Participate in testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements.

Define the success criteria using scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification.

Test and validate the functionality of all technical solutions in line with business requirements on completion of development to ensure that business requirements are met in the implemented solutions.

Define reporting requirements and integration points on affected components using, amongst others, diagrammatic representations.

Keep abreast of latest IT trends and practices to optimise service offering and minimise risk.

Collaboration

Build and maintain relationships with stakeholders.

Effective and consistent service delivery and support to all internal and external stakeholders to ensure that expectations are managed.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional service.

Continuously monitor turnaround times and quality standards and resolve issues speedily to enhance internal service delivery.

Collaborate closely with teams and a variety of users to ensure requirements compatibility and user satisfaction.

Effectively manage your performance within the team to ensure business objectives are achieved.

Be and encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team.

Manage own performance and development by ensuring performance contract plan in place.

Live the company Investments Gritx Behaviours.

Competencies

Proficient presentation skills: proficient at addressing diverse audiences using various media.

Engages effectively with audiences, secures requirements, and gains support for concepts/proposals.

Skilled facilitator: ensures stakeholder involvement, handles varied personalities, fosters creative thinking, and summarizes discussions adeptly.

Comfortable liaising with technical teams, gathering necessary information.

Strong communication abilities excel in one-on-one and group interactions.

Effective communicator in both technical and non-technical contexts.

Expert in documentation: proficient at business writing, use case documentation, and modeling (e.g., MS Visio).

Analytical and problem-solving prowess gathers, evaluates, and tests information from diverse sources.

Applies 80/20 rule, prevents analysis paralysis, and communicates risks and mitigation plans clearly.

Assertive in driving resolutions on key issues.

Culturally sensitive and open-minded, fosters engagement across diverse backgrounds.

Manages self, relationships, and offers perspective in challenging situations.

Works proficiently both independently and within teams.

Identifies inefficiencies and implements effective solutions.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Business analyst

Requirements analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position