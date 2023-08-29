Cobol Developer

Our client based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Senior Analyst Developer to be on a 12 months renewable contract

Minimum Qualification Required:

Experience

A minimum of 10 to 15 years’ experience as a Senior Analyst Developer with the majority of the time using COBOL

Advanced experience in COBOL

Advanced experience in CICS

Advanced experience in DB2

Sound understanding and experience in MQSeries, Z/OS, JCL

Advanced knowledge of programming standards and codes of good practice

Advanced knowledge of Analysis and Design

Knowledge of Endevor and Xpeditor will be an added advantage

Competencies:

Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) (essential).

Skilled in technical analysis, design, and documentation (essential).

Analytical skills and thinking.

Time and work management.

Problem solving and analysis.

Communication skills (verbal and written).

Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills.

Presentation skills.

Ability to work in a team and contribute to team success.

Qualifications/ Certification:

B degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent qualification.

Email updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Cobol

CICS

DB2

Endevor

MQ Series

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position