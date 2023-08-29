Cobol Developer

Our client based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Senior Analyst Developer to be on a 12 months renewable contract
Minimum Qualification Required:
Experience
- A minimum of 10 to 15 years’ experience as a Senior Analyst Developer with the majority of the time using COBOL
- Advanced experience in COBOL
- Advanced experience in CICS
- Advanced experience in DB2
- Sound understanding and experience in MQSeries, Z/OS, JCL
- Advanced knowledge of programming standards and codes of good practice
- Advanced knowledge of Analysis and Design
- Knowledge of Endevor and Xpeditor will be an added advantage
Competencies:
- Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) (essential).
- Skilled in technical analysis, design, and documentation (essential).
- Analytical skills and thinking.
- Time and work management.
- Problem solving and analysis.
- Communication skills (verbal and written).
- Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills.
- Presentation skills.
- Ability to work in a team and contribute to team success.
Qualifications/ Certification:
- B degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent qualification.
Email updated CV to [Email Address Removed]
