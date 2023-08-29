Cobol Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Aug 29, 2023

Our client based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Senior Analyst Developer to be on a 12 months renewable contract

Minimum Qualification Required:
Experience

  • A minimum of 10 to 15 years’ experience as a Senior Analyst Developer with the majority of the time using COBOL
  • Advanced experience in COBOL
  • Advanced experience in CICS
  • Advanced experience in DB2
  • Sound understanding and experience in MQSeries, Z/OS, JCL
  • Advanced knowledge of programming standards and codes of good practice
  • Advanced knowledge of Analysis and Design
  • Knowledge of Endevor and Xpeditor will be an added advantage

Competencies:

  • Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) (essential).
  • Skilled in technical analysis, design, and documentation (essential).
  • Analytical skills and thinking.
  • Time and work management.
  • Problem solving and analysis.
  • Communication skills (verbal and written).
  • Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills.
  • Presentation skills.
  • Ability to work in a team and contribute to team success.

Qualifications/ Certification:

  • B degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent qualification.

Email updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

