Data Analyst at Reverside

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Data Analyst to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Data Analyst will work to find opportunities for the business to improve using data. You will collect and manipulate data to present to various stakeholders to inform of discovered insights. You will also be responsible for producing various critical reports on an ongoing basis. The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of various Strong experience in either of the following: SQL, R, Python (Pandas, Numpy, Matplotlib), SAS, SPSS, excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.

Key responsibilities:

Create dashboards and reports. You will elicit requirements from stakeholders to craft useful and accurate reports and dashboards. You will also continuously identify opportunities and use your programming skills to automate processes, manage data and improve reporting.

Identify data to source. You will work with various data owners to understand, model and map their data to match the target structure.

Producing operational insights. You will use your statistics skills to identify trends, describe data and produce insights impacting various aspects of the business. You will communicate these in a professional, actionable, and relatable manner.

Importantly, you need to be socially minded and should want to apply your creativity and skills to reimagining the way out-of-hospital healthcare can be delivered to all South Africans when enabled by technology.

Skills and Knowledge Required

Must Have Skills

Strong experience in either of the following: SQL, R, Python (Pandas, Numpy, Matplotlib), SAS, SPSS

Solid experience as a data analyst.

Experience using and maintaining business intelligence tools

Strong experience in data modelling

Strong statistical skills

Knowledge and interest in artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive modelling is an advantage.

Experience using cloud platforms like AWS and Azure

You have worked and understand agile software development methodologies.

Requirements/Qualifications:

Undergraduate degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, or related fields

A post-grad degree will be an advantage.

Certifications in cloud computing

Short courses to keep up to speed with modern development practices.

EXPERIENCE:

Minimum 5 years’ experience working

Desired Skills:

SQL

Python

SAS

SPSS

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

