Data Engineer

- Assist in designing and implementing scalable and robust processes.
- Design and implement data pipelines from a variety of data sources and support the maintenance thereof.
- Ingest large, complex data sets that meet functional and non-functional requirements.
- Build bulk and delta data patterns for optimal extraction, transformation, and loading of data.
- Development of APIs to expose the data to Enterprise Applications and 3rd party vendors.
Desired Skills:
- Data Warehousing
- AWS
- Data Structures
- Python
- Java
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree