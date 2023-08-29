Data Engineer

Aug 29, 2023

  • Assist in designing and implementing scalable and robust processes.
  • Design and implement data pipelines from a variety of data sources and support the maintenance thereof.
  • Ingest large, complex data sets that meet functional and non-functional requirements.
  • Build bulk and delta data patterns for optimal extraction, transformation, and loading of data.
  • Development of APIs to expose the data to Enterprise Applications and 3rd party vendors.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Warehousing
  • AWS
  • Data Structures
  • Python
  • Java

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position