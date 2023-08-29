DCC scoops Lenovo channel award

For the third year in a row for official distributor, Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has walked away with an award at the annual Lenovo South Africa Channel Awards.

This year the distributor won IDG Workstation Distributor of the Year FY22/23 at the awards ceremony that was hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

DCC won the award based on criteria such as revenue and target achievement, as well as channel engagement.

“Winning our third consecutive award undoubtedly demonstrates the strength of our relationships with both Lenovo and our valued channel partners,” says Samantha Cook, Lenovo computing product specialist at DCC.

“Thank you to Lenovo and our channel partners for their faith and partnership which we believe solidifies the brand’s success in the South African marketplace.”