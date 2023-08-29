DevOps Engineer at Reverside

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally. We are seeking a skilled and experienced DevOps Engineer to join our dynamic IT team at Reverside with the following skills.

Key responsibilities:

Develop and maintain high-quality infrastructure. Build our Infrastructure and DevOps roadmap. Research and implement new/best DevOps practices and processes, including automation, CI/CD and service discovery.

Collaboration. Work closely with other engineers, product managers, business analysts, product designers and various other stakeholders across the organisation to understand the problem and provide insightful input on designing the best software solution.

Mentor other engineers. Mentor other engineers, participate in code reviews and provide feedback to your peers.

Continuous improvement. Advocate for and introduce improvements to our development, testing, CI, automation, and architecture. This will improve the engineering team’s coding best practices and processes. Maintain multiple, consistent environments.

Support deployed applications and environments. We are always proactive in considering the experience of the customer. You will do the same by swiftly attending to and resolving issues experienced in production.

Enforce security principles and practices as needed.

Importantly, you need to be socially minded and should want to apply your creativity and skills to reimagining the way out-of-hospital healthcare can be delivered to all South Africans when enabled by technology.

Skills and Knowledge Required

Must Have Skills

At least 4+ years of experience in DevOps and Infrastructure

Expert-level understanding and hands-on experience on cloud platform and architecture like AWS

Solid expertise and mindset on Cloud-based security solutions and architecture design and implementation.

With knowledge and skills in Docker, Kubernetes, infrastructure design (networking, load balancing, CDN, middleware including but not limited to message queue – Kafka, RabbitMQ, etc.), automation (Ansible, Terraform, CloudFormation, etc.) and CI/CD Pipeline

Corresponding development experiences on micro-services-based frontend and backend applications are preferred.

You have worked and understand agile software development methodologies.

Requirements/Qualifications:

Undergraduate degree in Computer Science or related field, or equivalent working experience.

Short courses to keep up to speed with modern development practices.

EXPERIENCE:

Minimum 5 years’ experience working

Desired Skills:

cloud platform

Docker

Kafka

RabbitMQ

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position