DevOps (Kubernetes Specialist) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

We are looking for a DevOps engineer who eats, sleeps and dreams of kubernetes to join our client’s DevOps team and start as soon as possible. Must have 6+ years of hands-on production experience with Kubernetes.

Key Requirements

6+ years’ experience

BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed] Qualification

Prior experience (3-5 years) in a Software Engineering or related position.

Very solid production experience with Kubernetes and Docker.

Solid production experience with AWS.

Good production experience with source control and CICD pipeline automation such as GitLab.

Good production experience with infrastructure as code software such as Terraform, Ansible, Chef and/or Puppet etc.

Production experience with common open source software stacks including but not limited to: Linux, Nginx, HAProxy, MySQL, MongoDB, Memcached/Redis, RabbitMQ/ActiveMQ, Kafka, Grafana, Prometheus, etc.

Reliable scripting/coding skills with bash, python, ruby, perl, go, nodejs, java or any other coding language.

Device testing automation: Appium, robot framework etc.

