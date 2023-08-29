DevOps (Kubernetes Specialist)

We are looking for a DevOps engineer who eats, sleeps and dreams of kubernetes to join our client’s DevOps team and start as soon as possible. Must have 6+ years of hands-on production experience with Kubernetes.
Key Requirements
- 6+ years’ experience
- BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed] Qualification
- Prior experience (3-5 years) in a Software Engineering or related position.
- Very solid production experience with Kubernetes and Docker.
- Solid production experience with AWS.
- Good production experience with source control and CICD pipeline automation such as GitLab.
- Good production experience with infrastructure as code software such as Terraform, Ansible, Chef and/or Puppet etc.
- Production experience with common open source software stacks including but not limited to: Linux, Nginx, HAProxy, MySQL, MongoDB, Memcached/Redis, RabbitMQ/ActiveMQ, Kafka, Grafana, Prometheus, etc.
- Reliable scripting/coding skills with bash, python, ruby, perl, go, nodejs, java or any other coding language.
- Device testing automation: Appium, robot framework etc.
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Kubernetes
- Docker
- AWS
- Terraform
- Ansible
- Python
- Appium