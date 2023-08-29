Experience is as important as products, services

A good experience is crucial for customers, who rated it higher than the product or service itself.

This is among the findings from Salesforce’s new State of the Connected Customer report, which shares insights from 14 300 consumers and business buyers across 25 countries, including 650 from South Africa.

The report uncovers how AI, digital transformation, and macroeconomic trends are reshaping customer expectations and behaviours across the buying lifecycle.

Key insights from the research include:

A changing world shakes up expectations

Economic and technological shifts are changing customer priorities, behaviours, and expectations. The pressure is on for brands to step up.

* 66% of customers in South Africa expect companies to understand their needs as they change.

* 92% of customers in South Africa expect faster service as technology advances.

Experience remains crucial amidst bargain seeking

Brands have ample opportunity to compete on more than price.

* 91% of consumers in South Africa say the experience a company provides is just as important as its products and services.

* 66% of consumers in South Africa switched brands at least one in the past year.

* The top three reasons consumers switch brands in South Africa:Better deals, product quality and customer service.

Generative AI evokes curiosity above all

Customers have a variety of feelings about the rise of generative AI. However, in all 25 countries surveyed, “curiosity” is among the top three.

* The top three customer sentiments around generative AI in South Africa are curiosity, hope and excitement.

Trust is paramount as AI expands

Customers expect transparency as companies ramp up their use of AI.

* 76% of customers in South Africa are concerned about companies using AI unethically.

* 66% of customers in South Africa say greater visibility into AI’s use would deepen their trust.

* 91% of customers in South Africa say it’s important to know whether they’re communicating with AI or a human.

“At Salesforce, we believe now is the time for companies to build secure, innovative, and efficient experiences with trust at the forefront,” says Michael Affronti, senior vice-president and GM: Commerce Cloud at Salesforce. “And insights from today’s ‘connected customers’ are an essential guide for how to do that.”