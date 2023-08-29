FINANCE SYSTEMS BUSINESS ANALYST
My client a leading fashion retailer in Cape Town has an exciting new vacancy for a Finance Systems Business Analyst.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Collaborate and interact with functional business areas to gather requirements
Facilitate workshops between multiple stakeholders to gather information
Project manage Strategic projects
Continuous communication with stakeholders to either keep them updated on project progress or to highlight risk or follow-up on outstanding items
Write user-stories or business requirement specifications
Manage the critical path and timelines of deliverables
Compile test packs where needed and support it with testing
Manage pilots, roll-outs, and training of projects
Knowledge required:
Waterfall and Agile working methodologies and principles.
Working knowledge of implementing and maintaining systems/services/applications.
Knowledge of PMBOK and BABOK management principles
Ability to compile quantitative and or qualitative information/reporting
MS Suite Intermediate – Advanced user
System integration (environment/area specific)
Knowledge of Personal Data Protection – POPIA
Working knowledge of:
o Cloud based (SaaS) software applications that can enable services.
o Hardware and Software lifecycle management
o SDLC
o Change Control governance principles and Defect management.
o Fit for purpose system integration in an ERP- and non-ERP environment.
o Utilising various modelling techniques
o UI / UX
o Process Mapping tools (Draw.io, etc)
Skills required:
Planning
Analytical
Critical thinking
Multi project/activity management
Prioritisation of projects/activity/resources
Requirement’s elicitation
Risk management
Facilitation
Communication
Experience required:
Essential:
Proven experience in a Finance environment
Exposure to Financial Systems and processes
Business Analyst exposure: system analysis; business process development, including the facilitation of workshops
Finance System support exposure: maintaining an incident management process; analysing the nature of incidents; liaising with system developers in order to resolve incidents.
Co-ordination of quality assurance and testing
Proven experience of processes flowing into journal entries and reporting± 5 years’ experience in Apparel Retail (Business area specific / Systems), with exposure to:
Business process exposure/understanding (Area specific)
Process optimizing/improvement
Elicitation and documenting BRS/BRD
IT and 3rd party collaboration
Setup, Management and execution of testing
Project Management
Training/Change management
Systems/Business support for BAU
System Architecture understanding (area specific – integration environment/technical competency)
Unified Modeling Language (UML – High-level context diagram, Product Breakdown Structure, System Architecture diagram, Flow Chart, Business Workflow diagram, Business Process Model and Notation, Use Case diagram, Use Case Narrative)
Basic Oracle / Structured Query Language (SQL) – area specific
Preferred:
Experience in commercial and financial industry
Exposure to successful technology implementation and process projects
Business Analyst/Business Partners/SME’s (Subject Matter Expert)
SAP finance exposure
Essential:
BCom Degree
Preferred:
Project Management Diploma/Certificate
- GENERAL
- What is your highest educational qualification?
- How many years of experience do you have as a Finance Business Analyst?
- Elaborate on your relevant experience as a Finance Systems Business Analyst
- What is your current monthly total cost to company?
- What is your salary expectation?
- What is your availability?
- Has your employment ever been terminated by any Company for any reason? If so, please provide details
- Have you ever resigned from any company/workplace pending an enquiry or during an investigation into allegations of misconduct. If yes, please provide details
Email CV before 31 August 2023
Desired Skills:
- Planning
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric