An amazing career opportunity exists for a Firmware Engineer.
As an Embedded Firmware Engineer you will deliver new secure applications for a variety of product variants.
You will be responsible for design adn development of new applications, enhancing existing applications, solving problems and resolving defects.
Desired Skills:
- Design
- Implementation
- C
- Firmware development
- Python
- Code Development
- .Net
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
You will work as part of a global team in a flexible work environment, learning and enhancing your expertise.