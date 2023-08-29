Firmware Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

An amazing career opportunity exists for a Firmware Engineer.

As an Embedded Firmware Engineer you will deliver new secure applications for a variety of product variants.

You will be responsible for design adn development of new applications, enhancing existing applications, solving problems and resolving defects.

Desired Skills:

Design

Implementation

C

Firmware development

Python

Code Development

.Net

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

You will work as part of a global team in a flexible work environment, learning and enhancing your expertise.

