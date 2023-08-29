Full Stack Web Developer (JHB Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading provider of cutting-edge software solutions in the Automotive industry seeks the coding talents of a Full Stack Web Developer to join its tightknit Agile team. You will participate in a daily standup as well as a weekly company-wide standup. The ideal candidate must be a strong problem-solver with suitable work experience and technical proficiency in PHP (Laravel), JavaScript (Vue, React), MySQL and Git. Additional tech tools required are VS Code, Linux, Docker/Sail, Zenhub, GitHub and Figma. The role will be remote so you will need a good internet connection but in person meetings with clients may possibly be required.

REQUIREMENTS:

PHP (Laravel).

JavaScript (Vue, React).

MySQL.

Git (Version Control).

Good problem-solving skills required.

Minimum 1 years’ experience required.

Must be able to work unsupervised and have a good internet connection.

Additional Tools –

VS Code.

Linux.

Docker/Sail.

Zenhub.

GitHub.

Figma.

Ideal for a Mid-level Developer:

Experience building Vue custom web components.

AWS (basic deployment, EC2 instance management and S3 experience).

RESTful API experience, with knowledge on authorisation (oAuth2).

Linux experience using VMs.

Docker.

State Management, Vuex.

Experience developing for PWAs.

Experience developing from with UI/UX designs with experience in Figma or Sketch.

Worked in an Agile environment.

Capable of taking a client project from design through to deployment.

A current and up to date portfolio or GitHub profile we could view would be advantageous.

COMMENTS:

