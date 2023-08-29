Information Security Specialist

Role Purpose:

The Information Security Specialist is responsible for implementing the security and risk management plans to increase cyber and IT security maturity within the organisation; to investigate risks to the security of information and/or data to the organisation and provide security for enterprise assets to alleviate risks to the organisation.

Knowledge, qualifications, Certification and experience:

B-Degree in Information Technology (honours would be advantageous)

IT security or Cyber-security certification – compulsory

ITIL (Intermediate level or above) – (intermediate preferred)

Minimum 5 years’ working experience in an Information Security environment

At least 3 years’ experience within an ICT environment

Exposure to Enterprise architecture frameworks (TOGAF; Zachman; FEAF; MODAF)

Desired Skills:

Information Security

Operational Agility

