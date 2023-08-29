Information Security Specialist

Aug 29, 2023

Role Purpose:

The Information Security Specialist is responsible for implementing the security and risk management plans to increase cyber and IT security maturity within the organisation; to investigate risks to the security of information and/or data to the organisation and provide security for enterprise assets to alleviate risks to the organisation.

Knowledge, qualifications, Certification and experience:

  • B-Degree in Information Technology (honours would be advantageous)
  • IT security or Cyber-security certification – compulsory
  • ITIL (Intermediate level or above) – (intermediate preferred)
  • Minimum 5 years’ working experience in an Information Security environment
  • At least 3 years’ experience within an ICT environment
  • Exposure to Enterprise architecture frameworks (TOGAF; Zachman; FEAF; MODAF)

Desired Skills:

  • Information Security
  • Operational Agility

Learn more/Apply for this position