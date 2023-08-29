Integration Engineer at RecruiTech

An exciting opportunity for a highly skilled Senior Integration Engineer (Hybrid) to join a leading financial solutions company. You will play a critical role in designing, developing, and maintaining integrations that connect the company systems and enable seamless data flow. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure efficient communication between various systems, including Salesforce.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and implement robust APIs and integration solutions to connect various systems within the organization

Collaborate with internal stakeholders to understand integration requirements and ensure they align with business objectives

Work closely with the Salesforce and other development teams to establish and maintain Integration solutions

Troubleshoot and resolve integration issues promptly to minimise system downtime

Develop and maintain documentation related to integration processes and configurations

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in integration technologies

Mentor junior team members and provide technical guidance

Qualifications and Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or related field

Proven experience as an Integrations Engineer or similar role, with at least 5 – 8 years of experience

Strong knowledge and hands-on experience with API design and development

Proficiency in integration platforms, especially MuleSoft

Experience in integrating with various B2B integration patterns, Salesforce, SQL Server databases

Solid understanding of RESTful APIs, SOAP, and other integration protocols

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex integration issues

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment

Relevant certifications in integration technologies (e.g., MuleSoft Certified Developer) would be a plus

Additional Desired Skills:

Experience with cloud integration platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud

Knowledge of DevOps practices and tools for continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD)

Familiarity with data transformation and ETL processes

Understanding of security best practices in integration

Knowledge of agile software development methodologies

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Desired Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science Information Technology or related field

AWS

Azure

Google Cloud

Knowledge of DevOps practices and tools

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position