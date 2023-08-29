Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.
We are looking for a Intermediate C# Developer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 6-months contract role.
What you will be doing / What we are looking for:
- Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields
- 5 years experience as C# Developer
- Experience on the following technologies:
- .Net
- C#
- Microsoft SQL Server
- Azure DevOps
- API Development
- Application support
- SSIS Knowledge
- Azure (Advantageous)
- Previous compliance experience (Advantageous)
- Actimize knowledge (Advantageous)
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.
