Intermediate C# Developer

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Intermediate C# Developer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing / What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields

5 years experience as C# Developer

Experience on the following technologies:

.Net

C#

Microsoft SQL Server

Azure DevOps

API Development

Application support

SSIS Knowledge

Azure (Advantageous)

Previous compliance experience (Advantageous)

Actimize knowledge (Advantageous)

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

