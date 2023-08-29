IT Project Administrator – Gauteng Petervale

IT Project Administrator

The Company: Amazing opportunity to effectively strategize a plan, direct and monitor IT Software Projects for Digital Marketing services and more…

The Position: We’re looking for an energetic Project Administrator to be based permanently in Sandton. The pay range on offer is R20 000.00 Cost to Company Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable project related experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

Completed Matric

Completed Project Management Fundamentals or similar – highly beneficial

Knowledge of IT & Digital Marketing Services – highly beneficial

Strong leadership and ownership capabilities

Completing the admin process from start to finish

Proficient in Microsoft suite (Excel, Access)

Extremely focused and organized

Strong communication both verbal and written

Ability to motivate and keep project team on task

Must be South African with a valid South African ID

Own transport with valid drivers license – essential

Attention to detail

Ability to work independently and in a team

Driven to meet Deadlines

Committed and Stable person

Neat and tidy, well spoken and not shy to be honest

Customer service oriented

Admin orientated

Responsibilities:

Ensuring that projects are completed on time, error free and within budget

Assisting with all project administration functions and processes

Full project life cycle ownership: successful project delivery will include full

implementation from initiation to deployment for several project initiatives

simultaneously

Provide on-site assistance & leadership for the team by building and motivating team

members to meet project goals, adhering to their responsibilities and project

milestones

Planning out the blueprints for software projects, including defining the scope,

allocating resources, setting deadlines, laying out communication strategies, and

indicating tests and maintenance. Prepare estimates and detailed project plans for all

phases of the projects

Work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment demonstrating

teamwork, innovation and excellence

Ensuring each project stays on schedule and adheres to the deadlines.

Assist in creating a project budget and ensuring the project adheres to the budget

Provide status reporting regarding project milestones, deliverables, dependencies,

risks and issues, communicating across leadership. Develop and deliver progress

reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations to various

audiences, including project teams, partners & clients

Determining and overseeing consistent testing, evaluation, and troubleshooting of all

products in all stages of completion.

Facilitating meetings with clients & partners to ensure effective communication about

projects

Managing clients at all phases of the project, including establishing expectations,

responding to questions, and resolving issues

Delivering completed software products to clients and performing regular checks on

the products/systems’ performance.

Manage the day-to-day project activities and resources and chairs the team meetings

Monitor staff performance and clearly communicate this with management

Understand interdependencies between technology, operations and business needs

Act as an internal quality control check for the project

Monitor, track and control outcomes to resolve issues, conflicts, dependencies and

critical path deliverables

Define success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout the

project and program life cycle

Identify and develop trusted adviser relationships with teams and clients

Deliver appropriate and effective executive level communication

Continue professional development to keep abreast of emerging technologies,

methods and best practices

Other administrative duties as assigned by Management

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Skills:

Project Delivery

Project Management

Project Life Cycle

Budget Management

Budgeting

Error Free

Project Administration

Project Manager

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

