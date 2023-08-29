IT Project Administrator – Gauteng Petervale

IT Project Administrator
The Company: Amazing opportunity to effectively strategize a plan, direct and monitor IT Software Projects for Digital Marketing services and more…
The Position: We’re looking for an energetic Project Administrator to be based permanently in Sandton. The pay range on offer is R20 000.00 Cost to Company Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable project related experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Completed Matric
- Completed Project Management Fundamentals or similar – highly beneficial
- Knowledge of IT & Digital Marketing Services – highly beneficial
- Strong leadership and ownership capabilities
- Completing the admin process from start to finish
- Proficient in Microsoft suite (Excel, Access)
- Extremely focused and organized
- Strong communication both verbal and written
- Ability to motivate and keep project team on task
- Must be South African with a valid South African ID
- Own transport with valid drivers license – essential
- Attention to detail
- Ability to work independently and in a team
- Driven to meet Deadlines
- Committed and Stable person
- Neat and tidy, well spoken and not shy to be honest
- Customer service oriented
- Admin orientated
Responsibilities:
- Ensuring that projects are completed on time, error free and within budget
- Assisting with all project administration functions and processes
- Full project life cycle ownership: successful project delivery will include full
- implementation from initiation to deployment for several project initiatives
- simultaneously
- Provide on-site assistance & leadership for the team by building and motivating team
- members to meet project goals, adhering to their responsibilities and project
- milestones
- Planning out the blueprints for software projects, including defining the scope,
- allocating resources, setting deadlines, laying out communication strategies, and
- indicating tests and maintenance. Prepare estimates and detailed project plans for all
- phases of the projects
- Work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment demonstrating
- teamwork, innovation and excellence
- Ensuring each project stays on schedule and adheres to the deadlines.
- Assist in creating a project budget and ensuring the project adheres to the budget
- Provide status reporting regarding project milestones, deliverables, dependencies,
- risks and issues, communicating across leadership. Develop and deliver progress
- reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations to various
- audiences, including project teams, partners & clients
- Determining and overseeing consistent testing, evaluation, and troubleshooting of all
- products in all stages of completion.
- Facilitating meetings with clients & partners to ensure effective communication about
- projects
- Managing clients at all phases of the project, including establishing expectations,
- responding to questions, and resolving issues
- Delivering completed software products to clients and performing regular checks on
- the products/systems’ performance.
- Manage the day-to-day project activities and resources and chairs the team meetings
- Monitor staff performance and clearly communicate this with management
- Understand interdependencies between technology, operations and business needs
- Act as an internal quality control check for the project
- Monitor, track and control outcomes to resolve issues, conflicts, dependencies and
- critical path deliverables
- Define success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout the
- project and program life cycle
- Identify and develop trusted adviser relationships with teams and clients
- Deliver appropriate and effective executive level communication
- Continue professional development to keep abreast of emerging technologies,
- methods and best practices
- Other administrative duties as assigned by Management
Desired Skills:
- Project Delivery
- Project Management
- Project Life Cycle
- Budget Management
- Budgeting
- Error Free
- Project Administration
- Project Manager
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric