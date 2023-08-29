IT Project Manager – Gauteng Menlyn

Role Purpose and Key Deliverables:
- The IT Project Manager/Scrum Master will take on the role as the master of scrum, who ensures the DevOps methodology is followed. Scrum has a clearly defined set of roles, ceremonies and principles that should be followed and the project manager works with each member of the team to guide and coach the team through the scrum framework.
- The IT Project Manager/Scrum Master helps to facilitate flow through the larger team by ensuring project management guidelines and procedures are followed. He/she is committed to the project values, practices, and encourage opportunities for the team to improve their workflow and collaboration.
- The IT Project Manager/Scrum Master must be able to see the bigger picture as well as manage multiple deliveries and interactions simultaneously.
Skills and Experience:
- At least 4 – 5 years in a IT Project Management role.
- Experience in working directly with clients and a demonstrated track record of building relationships with client Senior and C-Suite management will be beneficial.
- Experience working within a Banking domain managing multiple IT software development projects, will be extremely beneficial.
- Strong Agile knowledge i.e., Scrum methodology, DevOps.
- MS Office advanced (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Teams).
- This role requires the candidate to have strong project management and agile methodology experience.
- Experience working within a DevOps environment.
- Exceptional organizational skills.
- Excellent problem solving and decision-making skills.
- Excellent communication skills (verbal & written).
Qualifications:
- PMP, CAPM, Agile, DevOps and Scrum Master certification or equivalent
- Project management or related degree will be beneficial.
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education and Training
Desired Skills:
- IT Project Management
- Banking
- Scrum Master
- DevOps
- Agile
- CAPM
- PMP
- Project Management Agile
- DevOps Methodology