IT Specialist – Remote Remote

IT Specialist – Remote

IT Manager

R45 000 – R65 000



Improve and maintain essential IT operations, including operating systems, security tools, applications, servers, email systems, laptops, desktops, software, and hardware.

Oversees all computer-related tasks, problems, and solutions within a business;

Responsible to plan, oversee and manage the IT infrastructure

IT system and server security;

Must be able to program and maintain the following system;

Rocket® D3 Database platform.

SB+ system builder.

Linux Red Hat Operating System.

Minimum Requirements:



IT Qualification

5 Years + exp as IT Manager

