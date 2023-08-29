IT Support (Level 2 with MSP Exp)

One of our US based clients in IT Services and IT Consulting are looking for a knowledgeable, positive, self-motivated, and energetic Tier 2 & 3 IT support technician to work with them.

(Core hours are 3pm-11pm/4pm-12am SAST : Mo-Fri & standby, after hours when required)

You will work with the team of IT support technicians and become part of a diverse company and culture that you can be a part of.

The IT Support Technician is the primary customer facing contact. This customer-focused position works to fully resolve issues efficiently while ensuring the great customer experience. This dedicated individual possesses the ability to maintain well-balanced order in a highly demanding and time-critical environment. Level 2 capability is demonstrated by easily accomplishing complex and diverse tasks for their MSP clients.

Duties And Responsibilities:

The IT Support Technician will interface with management and client users.

Specific responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:

Handle customer support calls and emails with a positive attitude

Manage call load to ensure we are exceeding customer expectations and escalate issues as appropriate

Provide a great customer experience and improve client relationship with the customer

Take ownership of every issue to ensure it is completely resolved

Comprehensive notes and documentation for every engagement

Customer communication that ensures a high level of satisfaction and appropriate expectations

Meet and exceed appropriate productivity levels relative to tasked assignments

Focus on continuous improvement and enhancements to their capabilities

Flexibility and willingness to solve all IT needs as requested

Strong generalized IT skillset: Including Desktop OS, Server OS, and network and Cloud architecture

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required:

Outstanding customer service skills

Strong verbal communication and listening skills

Working knowledge of IT hardware- desktop, laptops, servers, switches, etc.

Experience with desktop operating systems including Microsoft and Mac OS

Server OS experience including AD, DNS, DHCP

Microsoft 365 Platform / Azure knowledge

Knowl-edge of network theory and architecture

Ability to explain technical concepts, terminologies and provide instruction in layman’s terms to individuals or groups

Strong documentation skills emphasizing attention to detail

Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities

Steadfast ability to work independently, yet able to work effectively as part of a team

Confident with working under limited time constraints and pressure situations

Experience

Required Prior MSP technical role (3+ years)

Experience with ConnectWise Manage / Automate

Demonstrated success in Information Technology

Preferred A+/ Net+/ and Security+ Certifications

Preferred IT Generalized Certification: ex. MCSA

Preferred Specialized Certification: ex. CCNA

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of all activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job.

Duties, responsibilities, and activities may change at any time, with or without notice.

*Background checks to be done.

Apply here or forward your updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– Freelancer/Consultant (Long-term contract)

– US hours (up to 6 hours difference)

– Flexibility to work form home

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work from home

