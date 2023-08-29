Java Developer – Gauteng Bramley

Join a team of passionate, friendly, diverse software engineers and play a key role in the design,

development, and deployment of industry-changing end-to-end software solutions.

On Offer:

Project exposure across multiple industries.

Learning & development culture.

The client will pay for any certifications you would like to pursue.

Specialists in career growth, they will assist to plot out your career and suggest which areas of learning may be best for you.

Developers do not do support or maintain as there is a Managed Services team, you are free to focus on your code!

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

6 years plus highly developed expertise in the Java and JavaScript OOP languages

Strong expertise in at least one of the major frameworks – Java, Node, React, and Angular

Exposure to and experience with various other back and front-end development tools

Exposure to and experience with various web development tools

A high degree of technical understanding and ability to express complex problems and processes

to other members of the team and representatives of the client

A highly developed problem-solving ability

A drive for ethical, professional delivery, and personal growth.

Desired Skills:

java

react

node

