Junior Data Scientist at Ntice Search

Our client, the South African Sugarcane Research Institute (SASRI), a division of the South African Sugar Association (SASA) has a permanent opportunity available for a Junior Data Scientist using computational technologies to develop innovative tools for sustainable sugarcane production based in Mount Edgecombe, KwaZulu Natal

If you have a passion for applying mathematical and computational skills in biophysical sciences, this job is for you. Scientific curiosity, innovative thinking and excellent programming ability are needed to succeed as our Scientific Programmer.

Duties and Responsibilities:

The successful candidate will develop and apply customised software and databases for research and management of sugarcane production

Interact with scientists, extension specialists and sugarcane farmers and millers to address principal issues in the industry!

Translating scientific concepts into computer code/algorithms, integrating these with resource databases, and packaging outcomes that bring value to the industry

Minimum Requirements:

Education and Experience:

An Honours degree with Maths, Computer Science, Physics, Crop Science, Climatology or Atmospheric Science

Strong, cutting-edge computer programming and data processing skills

Knowledge and Skills:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

A broad interest in scientific issues

Accuracy and attention to detail

Good verbal and written communication skills

Remuneration and Benefits:

Market Related

Please note:

This position is based at the SASRI offices. Working hours are Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 16:30pm however flexibility in terms of remote work is an option. They offer a total guaranteed package allowing employees to structure their packages and wide range of benefits that best fit their needs. If this role description and requirements match your abilities and interests in terms of your career, then we would like to hear from you.

