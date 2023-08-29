Mall-based gaming champions stand out

The mall-based gaming tournament hosted by Hyprop and MTN has come to an end following a gruelling five-hour finale at Canal Walk in Cape Town.

Kaylan Moodley from Fourways in Johannesburg, emerged as the 2023 SHIFT Gaming Experience champion, walking away with a share of the R35 000 prize pool.

Meanwhile, the winning team in the Call of Duty tournament that ran concurrently at the final was won by Dogs of War, comprisingJameen Essa, Cayden Beadsworth, Jordan Cupido and Rahil Bux. They snapped up the lion’s share of the R60 000 prize pool.

The tournament marked the culmination of five months of online and in-person qualifiers at seven malls across the country in which over 1 000 players competed.