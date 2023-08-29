Moodle Developer at Centice – Gauteng Lynnwood

This Pretoria-East based company is a successful and expanding software company involved in deliving projects to clients based in the US and nationally..

They are looking to take on a PHP Developer with extensive experience in Moodle, CSS and HTML.

Desired Skills:

php

moodle

flutter

About The Employer:

We are looking to take on a software developer with a special mix of skills to work on multiple software projects. In particular, we are looking for someone with experience in PHP, Moodle, CSS and HTML.

Qualifying candidates interested in exploring this opportunity can send their CV’s to [Email Address Removed].

Should you not receive any feedback within one week, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Provident fund

Performance bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position