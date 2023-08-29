Our Client who is a renowned leader in the Insurance space is in search of a Mulesoft Developer to assist them on a 12 month contract basis.
- Candidate must be MuleSoft certified.
- MuleSoft experience minimum of 4 years
- Development experience 7 years
Additional Skills required.
Secondary skills (beyond MuleSoft) that would be most advantageous.
-
- Experience with Java (preferred) or another object-oriented language.
- Good understanding of data formats such as XML, CSV, and JSON.
- Good understanding of integration technologies such as HTTP, JMS, JDBC, REST, and SOAP
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML