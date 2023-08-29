Mulesoft Developer

Our Client who is a renowned leader in the Insurance space is in search of a Mulesoft Developer to assist them on a 12 month contract basis.

Candidate must be MuleSoft certified.

MuleSoft experience minimum of 4 years

Development experience 7 years

Additional Skills required.

Secondary skills (beyond MuleSoft) that would be most advantageous.

Experience with Java (preferred) or another object-oriented language. Good understanding of data formats such as XML, CSV, and JSON. Good understanding of integration technologies such as HTTP, JMS, JDBC, REST, and SOAP



Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

