Network Support Engineer (Tier 2)

Role: Network Support Engineer – Tier 2

Location: Johannesburg North – Hybrid

Are you ready to take your career to the next level in a dynamic and service-driven environment? We are looking for a talented and experienced Tier 2 Network Support Engineer to join our client’s team and help them deliver excellence in technical support and engineering services to their valued customers.

Company: Our client is not just a company; they are a community of dedicated professionals committed to providing top-notch IT and ISP solutions. The culture is vibrant and youthful, and they place an unwavering emphasis on delivering service excellence. They believe in fostering a fantastic work environment where you can thrive and grow. Plus, the catered lunches in a picturesque setting ensure that you’re well-nourished and ready to tackle exciting challenges.

Responsibilities:

As a Tier 2 Network Support Engineer, you will be at the forefront of client support operations. Your responsibilities will include:

Providing professional second-line remote technical support to clients.

Proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems.

Ensuring network security by implementing and maintaining robust security measures.

Managing and configuring Juniper and Cisco routers, switches, firewalls, and Fortigate networking equipment.

Collaborating with clients to optimize their network configurations.

Maintaining and enhancing network infrastructure.

Continuously improving our service delivery processes.

Qualifications:

To excel in this role, you should possess the following qualifications:

5-7 years of relevant IT and ISP experience.

of relevant IT and ISP experience. A strong background in network security.

in network security. Practical experience with Juniper and Cisco routers, switches, firewalls, and Fortigate networking equipment.

with Juniper and Cisco routers, switches, firewalls, and Fortigate networking equipment. Cisco Certification – CCNP, CCSP, or CCIE (currently studying or working towards).

– CCNP, CCSP, or CCIE (currently studying or working towards). Juniper and Fortigate Certifications are a significant advantage.

are a significant advantage. Knowledge of MPLS, IPSec VPN, L2TP tunnels, and GRE tunnels .

. Familiarity with firewall UTM features, including web content filtering, IDS, IPS, DOS mitigation, and Anti-virus.

Why this company?

Growth Opportunities: invest in your professional development.

invest in your professional development. Dynamic Culture: Work in a vibrant and collaborative environment.

Work in a vibrant and collaborative environment. Service Excellence: Join a team that values client satisfaction.

Join a team that values client satisfaction. Beautiful Setting: Enjoy catered lunches in a picturesque location.

Enjoy catered lunches in a picturesque location. Competitive Compensation: reward talent and hard work.

If you’re ready to make your mark in the world of network support engineering and want to be part of a team that values excellence, apply today. Join this company on our journey to provide cutting-edge IT solutions and unparalleled client support.

Desired Skills:

Network Engineer

CCNP

CCSP

CCIE

