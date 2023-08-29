Operations and Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

We’re looking for a Senior Operations and Software Developer to join our team! As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team of developers.

The ideal candidate would need to be able to adapt to new technologies quickly and be willing to keep you skills and industry knowledge current.

What you’ll do:

Co-designing, modernising and maintaining: user and service authentication/authorisation in a variety of user/machine contexts (e.g. cloud services, IT admin users and clinicians) and systems to detect malicious user actions.

Co-designing and writing application code for client systems: to ensure correct and secure authentication patterns and libraries are used. o to ensure best practices and patterns are followed for user authorisation (RBAC, ABAC, etc.).

Taking a cross-tenant (multi-application, service) view of system and user authentication/authorisation and role definitions with a view to provide a consolidated identity solution in a space with a diverse set of user access needs.

Where useful, automating management/deployment/versioning of the above systems.

Your expertise:

Experience working in a major cloud provider (e.g., GCP, AWS, Azure, Cloudflare, etc.)

Experience with Cloud IAM

Experience writing application code

Highly advantageous experience (not required):

Practical experience with OAuth, OIDC and other authentication protocols

Azure (B2C and service-to-service authentication)

Designing user management and security systems

.NET Advantageous experience (not required)

API Management

Python

Databricks

Database administration

Use and design of alerting and monitoring systems

Products:

Successful applicants will be primarily working on the software products: Single Patient Viewer (SPV) and Open Integrated Health Platform (OpenIHP) is a multi-tier C# .Net MVC application that is used by hundreds of public health clinicians, epidemiologists and other staff to manage the health of patients in the public health system, and has been used as part of the province’s COVID-19 response.

It provides the front-end for visualizing a patient’s longitudinal clinical data collected across the health system as well as a fully configurable platform for capturing data, and a reporting portal which integrates with a number of different reporting engines.

Personal Attributes:

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment

Confidence to express ideas as part of a team

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position