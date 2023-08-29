Project Manager – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Minimum qualification Required:

Minimum of 5 – 7 years’ project management in related role

Candidate must have sufficient experience in planning and executing strategically aligned projectsin the banking industry;

Must have implemented HR-related Projects,.

Pre- Requisite requirement

– Previous experience managing Information Technology Projects.

– Previous experience in engaging and managing cross departmental project.

– Previous experience in managing HR-related Projects.

The following will be an added advantage:

– Professional Project Management Certification

– A thorough understanding of the nine knowledge areas contained in the Guide to Project Management Book of Knowledge (PMBOK) and / or Prince II

– Knowledge of HR practices

Competencies:

– Customer Service orientation

– A high level of written and spoken English;

– Analytical skills;

– The ability to compile own presentations and proposals;

– Excellent communication and Presentation skills;

– Computer literacy, especially in the Microsoft Office products, including MS Project;

– The ability to work in teams, manage people, resolve conflict (manage different personalities and frustrations level of self and others;

– Ability to work under pressure;

– Quality assurance knowledge and skills;

– Continuous improvement knowledge and skills;

– Project management knowledge and skills;

– Project planning knowledge and skills;

– Give recommendations and advice based on the status of projects;

– Understand and interpret interdependencies of all projects.

Desired Skills:

Customer Service orientation – A high level of written and spoken English

Analytical skills

– The ability to compile own presentations and proposals

– Excellent communication and Presentation skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Qualifications/ Certification:

– A minimum of a B degree / Advanced Diploma OR equivalent

– Formal project management qualification / certification will be an added

Key deliverables:

– Managing multiple projects from inception through to implementation.

– Report on project status to different stakeholders

– Facilitate and co-ordinate milestone deliverables and activities of all projects

– Apply strategy processes, design and execution.

– Produce project management plans that includes scope, quality, risk, time, cost, HR, procurement, integration and communication, and to ensure that these are regularly updated and maintained.

– Direct and coordinate activities of project team members to ensure the project progresses according to the approved schedule, producing the expected deliverables, within budget and according to specification and quality standards

– Ensure that all project documentation, deliverables and reports are timeously produced, approved and distributed.

– Establish and manage relationships with all stakeholders, role players and service providers

– Establish and effectively manage a project team; clearly defining roles and responsibilities for the delivery of project outputs.

