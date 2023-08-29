SAP S4 HANA Business Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally. We are seeking a skilled and experienced SAP S4 HANA Business Analyst to join our dynamic IT team at Reverside with the following skills.
Job Title: SAP S4 HANA Business Analyst
Key responsibilities:
- Collaborate with the Finance team to translate business system requirements into design specifications, system configurations, and solutions.
- Help transform the systems landscape as we look to move from SAP ECC to S4 HANA
- Provide clear instructions and specifications to development teams for solutions requiring code work. Assist with Unit testing of solutions.
- Help maintain the work backlog, define, and prioritize requirements for the team.
- Create User Stories and acceptance criteria and work with other Technical teams to ensure technical and business needs are determined seamlessly.
- Analyse business processes and recommend improvements and solutions based on existing operating procedures.
- Independently and effectively organize and manage multiple assignments with challenging timelines.
- Demonstrable ability to make decisions and collaborate efficiently in a fast-paced environment.
- Take ownership and close assigned production issues in a timely manner following the change management process.
- Review the assigned production issues, identify the root cause of the issue, and provide solution to the development team for fixing the issue.
- Great organizational skills and experience working in Agile environments.
- Work with Iterative Agile Methodologies, Waterfall methodologies and Test – Driven Development
- Analyse system requirements for clients
- Ensure smooth system integration and enhanced functionalities.
- Provide product training and support when necessary.
- Document SAP processes
- Run tests on all system changes.
QUALIFICATIONS / KNOWLEDGE
· BSc Computer science or relevant experience
EXPERIENCE:
- Minimum 5 years’ experience working
Desired Skills:
- system configurations
- Iterative Agile Methodologies
- SAP S4 HANA Business Analyst
- Sales
About The Employer:
