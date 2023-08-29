SAP S4 HANA Business Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng

Aug 29, 2023

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally. We are seeking a skilled and experienced SAP S4 HANA Business Analyst to join our dynamic IT team at Reverside with the following skills.

Job Title: SAP S4 HANA Business Analyst

Key responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with the Finance team to translate business system requirements into design specifications, system configurations, and solutions.
  • Help transform the systems landscape as we look to move from SAP ECC to S4 HANA
  • Provide clear instructions and specifications to development teams for solutions requiring code work. Assist with Unit testing of solutions.
  • Help maintain the work backlog, define, and prioritize requirements for the team.
  • Create User Stories and acceptance criteria and work with other Technical teams to ensure technical and business needs are determined seamlessly.
  • Analyse business processes and recommend improvements and solutions based on existing operating procedures.
  • Independently and effectively organize and manage multiple assignments with challenging timelines.
  • Demonstrable ability to make decisions and collaborate efficiently in a fast-paced environment.
  • Take ownership and close assigned production issues in a timely manner following the change management process.
  • Review the assigned production issues, identify the root cause of the issue, and provide solution to the development team for fixing the issue.
  • Great organizational skills and experience working in Agile environments.
  • Work with Iterative Agile Methodologies, Waterfall methodologies and Test – Driven Development
  • Analyse system requirements for clients
  • Ensure smooth system integration and enhanced functionalities.
  • Provide product training and support when necessary.
  • Document SAP processes
  • Run tests on all system changes.

QUALIFICATIONS / KNOWLEDGE

· BSc Computer science or relevant experience

EXPERIENCE:

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience working

Desired Skills:

  • system configurations
  • Iterative Agile Methodologies
  • SAP S4 HANA Business Analyst
  • Sales

About The Employer:

