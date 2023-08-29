Senior Backend Developer – Western Cape Durbanville

Join Our Team as a Senior Backend Developer with Full Stack Expertise!

Are you a trailblazer in the world of backend development, armed with a wealth of experience in JavaScript, NodeJS, Nest JS, and TypeScript?

Do you have a passion for driving innovation and efficiency in the realm of energy solutions? If so, we invite you to become a crucial part of our dynamic team at the forefront of providing Efficient Energy solutions.

Headquartered in the picturesque city of Cape Town, we’re a pioneering force in the field of Efficient Energy.

As leaders in our industry, we’re dedicated to revolutionizing the way the world approaches energy consumption, and we’re seeking a talented Senior Backend Developer to help us achieve our ambitious goals.

Role and Responsibilities:

As a Senior Backend Developer with full stack prowess, you’ll be the driving force behind the architecture, development, and optimization of our cutting-edge energy solutions. Your key responsibilities will include:

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to design and implement backend solutions that seamlessly integrate with our front-end systems.

Leveraging your in-depth expertise in JavaScript, NodeJS, Nest JS, and TypeScript to create efficient, scalable, and robust APIs and services.

Taking the lead on architectural decisions, ensuring high performance, security, and maintainability of our backend infrastructure.

Mentoring and guiding junior developers, fostering a culture of knowledge sharing and continuous improvement.

Participating in code reviews and contributing to the evolution of our development best practices.

What We’re Looking For:

We’re in search of a seasoned developer who not only possesses technical excellence but also shares our vision for a sustainable and energy-efficient future. The ideal candidate will have:

Extensive hands-on experience with JavaScript, NodeJS, Nest JS, and TypeScript, with a proven track record of developing and deploying complex backend systems.

A knack for problem-solving and a proactive attitude towards challenges, turning them into opportunities for innovation.

Full stack capabilities, allowing you to collaborate seamlessly with front-end teams and contribute to holistic system development.

Strong communication skills and the ability to convey technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

A deep understanding of energy-related technologies and a genuine passion for driving positive change in the energy sector.

When you join us, you’re not just taking on a role – you’re becoming a vital part of a movement to reshape the energy landscape.

You’ll have the chance to work with top-tier professionals, access cutting-edge technologies, and contribute to solutions that have a meaningful impact on global energy efficiency.

If you’re ready to elevate your backend development career and make a difference in the world, we encourage you to apply for our Senior Backend Developer role. Together, let’s shape a future where energy meets efficiency in the heart of beautiful Cape Town.

Join us in leading the charge toward Efficient Energy. Apply now!

Desired Skills:

TypeScript

JavaScript

NodeJS

NestJS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position