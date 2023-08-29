Senior BI and Data Warehouse Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Purpose

As a Senior BI and DATA WAREHOUSE DEVELOPER, you will be tasked with enhancing the current data warehouse design by developing, staging, and implementing functional Data Warehouse Solutions. Provide leadership to the Data Warehousing within the Business Intelligence Team and champion continuous improvement initiatives Design, develop, implement, and maintain dashboards and reports using data warehouse technologies. Responsible for the full life-cycle of reports/dashboards from business engagement and requirement gathering to developing the data ingestion and maintenance, to the presentation thereof. Ensure that the data being brought into the data warehouse is managed, secure, accurate, clean, easily available, and complete. Assist the business in ensuring that data warehouse processes are running at an optimum capacity at all times.

Responsibilities

Maintain the business’s physical and logical data models, reflective of the current business environment. Provide technical assistance in the identification evaluation and development of data warehousing systems and procedures

Define and promote the data warehouse design principles and best practice with regard to architecture and techniques.

Design and support the table schemas and database for new and existing data sources for the business’s data warehouse.

Create and support the ETL processes to facilitate the integration of data into the data warehouse through the use of SSIS and other technologies

Lead data-related technical projects for business across platforms; participate in project planning and the analysis of the business’s data requirements and solutions

Requirements

BSc. Computer Sciences or National Diploma in IT

Microsoft SQL Server or Oracle PL/SQL certification advantageous

5+ years’ experience in a data warehousing role

4+ years writing T-SQL queries.

Experience in Microsoft SQL Server (T-SQL, SSIS, SSAS)

Oracle PL/SQL experience

Ability to create and support the ETL processes to facilitate the integration of data into the data warehouse through the use of SSIS and other technologies.

