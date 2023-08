Senior Compass Oracle ETL Developer

GoldenRule is recruiting for a Leader in the Insurance Industry.

We are searching for a Senior Compass Oracle ETL Developer to join a highly dynamic and fast paced team.

The role is Hybrid

Oracle PL/SQL – Required

COMPASS database is essential

Datawarehouse experience is required

ETL tools are essential

Cloud Experience (Denodo/ Snowflake)

Knowledge of Attunity

BIP (OBIEE)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

