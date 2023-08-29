Senior Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT:

An award-winning global security engineering firm is looking for an experienced senior full-stack developer to lead their software development efforts. They have recently launched a secure mobile application for accessing physical locations and now need a Lead Developer to oversee the technical aspects of the system. As the Lead Developer, you will be the sole in-house developer on this project, supported by outsourced providers.

This is a unique opportunity for you to lead the development of the entire stack, you will need a minimum of 8-10 years’ experience in Angular, mobile applications, Swift UI, IOS, Kotlin., Web front – Javascript, TypeScript, html CSS, Back end – C#, .net core 6., asp.net, Api, rabbit, Azure, 3rd party integrations, Database – MongoBD and UI design for web and mobile platforms and database structure. Your role will involve guiding the company on the necessary technical direction to ensure alignment with business and product goals. You must have a proven track record of collaborating with product managers and sales teams.

DUTIES:

Software Development:

Understanding the complete codebase, allowing for informed scoping and development of new features and prerequisites.

Driving consistent standards and approaches throughout the tech stack.

Promoting well-factored and reusable design across the codebase.

Ensuring that all technical design satisfies business goals and user requirements.

Automating the testing of new and legacy code.

Communication and Problem-solving:

Collaborating with internal and external clients to determine functional and non-functional requirements and scope new functionality.

Advising on the infrastructure of the system and identifying improvements to processes/systems.

Owning the communication between the development team and contracted vendors so that integrating code is seamless and uniform.

Ensuring system documentation is generated and is clear and to a professional standard.

Team Leadership & Planning:

Assisting the Head of Research and Innovation in planning for team growth, considering the level of skills required. within the team, which includes the company’s development partners.

Steering the technological and process change within the team.

Providing technical guidance and coaching to developers as the team grows.

