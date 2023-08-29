Senior Project Manager – Eastern Cape

Aug 29, 2023

Our client is in need of a Senior Project Manager with experience in managing multiple digital technology projects concurrently and implementing large complex projects/programs

Requirements

  • Maintaining and monitoring project plans, project schedules, work hours, budgets, and expenditures.
  • Identification and management of Project dependencies and Critical Path
  • Scheduling regular meetings and recording decisions (e.g. assigned tasks and next steps)
  • Update project management governance documents
  • Prepare and provide documentation to internal teams and key stakeholders
  • Monitor project progress and address potential issues
  • Act as the point of contact for all participants
  • Organizing, attending, and participating in stakeholder meetings.
  • Documenting and following up on important actions and decisions from meetings.
  • Preparing necessary presentation materials for meetings.
  • Ensuring project deadlines are met.
  • Determining project changes.
  • Providing administrative support as needed.
  • Undertaking project tasks as required.
  • Ensuring projects adhere to frameworks and all documentation is maintained appropriately for the project.
  • Document project risks and issues and follow up on feedback and solutions.
  • Ensure that all key stakeholders stay informed and are considered when required, e.g., GDT OpCo, Quality Manager and the ServiceNow Owner
  • Chair and facilitate meetings where appropriate and distribute minutes to all project team members.
  • Create a project management calendar for fulfilling each goal and objective.
  • Build out Statement of Work for projects with the relevant subject matter experts

Qualifications

  • General project management understanding and experience (PMP / PRINCE2 certification is a plus)
  • Agile project methods, such as Scrum and Kanban boards
  • Project administration knowledge and experience.
  • Organisational change management: understanding the key concepts and their importance in a project
  • Solid organization and time-management skills
  • Exceptional verbal, written, and presentation skills: good communication and collaboration skills
  • Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.
  • Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, SharePoint, and Outlook
  • Knowledge of the Computer Systems Validation (CSV) process is preferred.

Additional beneficial knowledge areas:

  • COBIT frameworks
  • Quality – ISO9001 / GAMP

Desired Skills:

  • Computer Systems Validation
  • CSV
  • COBIT
  • ISO9001
  • PMP
  • PRINCE2
  • DATA MIGRATION
  • MASTER DATA MIGRATION

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

