Senior Project Manager – Eastern Cape

Our client is in need of a Senior Project Manager with experience in managing multiple digital technology projects concurrently and implementing large complex projects/programs
Requirements
- Maintaining and monitoring project plans, project schedules, work hours, budgets, and expenditures.
- Identification and management of Project dependencies and Critical Path
- Scheduling regular meetings and recording decisions (e.g. assigned tasks and next steps)
- Update project management governance documents
- Prepare and provide documentation to internal teams and key stakeholders
- Monitor project progress and address potential issues
- Act as the point of contact for all participants
- Organizing, attending, and participating in stakeholder meetings.
- Documenting and following up on important actions and decisions from meetings.
- Preparing necessary presentation materials for meetings.
- Ensuring project deadlines are met.
- Determining project changes.
- Providing administrative support as needed.
- Undertaking project tasks as required.
- Ensuring projects adhere to frameworks and all documentation is maintained appropriately for the project.
- Document project risks and issues and follow up on feedback and solutions.
- Ensure that all key stakeholders stay informed and are considered when required, e.g., GDT OpCo, Quality Manager and the ServiceNow Owner
- Chair and facilitate meetings where appropriate and distribute minutes to all project team members.
- Create a project management calendar for fulfilling each goal and objective.
- Build out Statement of Work for projects with the relevant subject matter experts
Qualifications
- General project management understanding and experience (PMP / PRINCE2 certification is a plus)
- Agile project methods, such as Scrum and Kanban boards
- Project administration knowledge and experience.
- Organisational change management: understanding the key concepts and their importance in a project
- Solid organization and time-management skills
- Exceptional verbal, written, and presentation skills: good communication and collaboration skills
- Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.
- Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, SharePoint, and Outlook
- Knowledge of the Computer Systems Validation (CSV) process is preferred.
Additional beneficial knowledge areas:
- COBIT frameworks
- Quality – ISO9001 / GAMP
Desired Skills:
- Computer Systems Validation
- CSV
- COBIT
- ISO9001
- PMP
- PRINCE2
- DATA MIGRATION
- MASTER DATA MIGRATION
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years