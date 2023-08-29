Senior Software Engineer

One of the leading software consulting houses are on the hunt for a Senior Software Engineer to join their dynamic team.

As a Senior Software Engineer in the team, you’d be responsible for high-quality software delivery, as well as the delivery of supporting, peripheral and integrative solutions to help deliver on our commitments to our clients.

Experience and exposure that will be beneficial for your application include:

Proven hands-on software engineering experience, performing in a high-end intermediate or senior position

Highly developed expertise in at least one of the major OOP languages – Java, C# and JavaScript preferred

Highly developed expertise in at least one of the major frameworks – Java, .Net, Node, React, and Angular

Exposure to and experience with various other back and front-end development tools

Exposure to and experience with various web development tools

A high degree of technical understanding and ability to express complex problems and processes to other members of the team and representatives of the client

A highly developed problem-solving ability

A drive for ethical, professional delivery, and personal growth

Things that are extra beneficial but not essential include:

Completed Tertiary Qualification/s

Industry-recognized certifications and qualifications

AWS/Azure Certifications

Apply Now!!

Desired Skills:

Java

c#

aws

azure

Learn more/Apply for this position