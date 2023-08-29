Service Desk Engineer I

We are searching for a Service Desk Engineer to join our team on a six months contract in Sandton. If you’re a mastermind at troubleshooting and resolving issues efficiently to ensure smooth operations for individuals or organizations; join us and let’s create magic!”

What you will do:

Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers / involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.

Ensure that all calls are logged within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.

Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.

Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.

Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.

Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals.

Responsibility for own career development as agreed (including own technical and functional skills).

Your expertise:

A+, N+

Telephone Etiquette Skills

ITIL Foundation

2 – 3 Years’ experience in an IT service desk environment

2 – 3 Customer service experience

1 – 2 Years’ experience in First call resolution

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

