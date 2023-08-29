Solutions Architect at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally. We are seeking a skilled and Solutions Architect to join our dynamic IT team at Reverside with the following skills.

Key responsibilities:

Technology strategy. Steward and maintain our technology strategy, continuously scanning the market for new technologies and practices to identify areas and methods of improvement.

Contribute to strategy discussions with stakeholders to assist in decision making. Facilitate migration planning to move from source to target architecture seamlessly. Communicate the architectural strategy broadly to foster clarity and understanding.

Review and define requirements. Review requirements from stakeholders in key initiatives to advise on potential gaps and work with the engineering team to define technical requirements. Provide detailed specifications for proposed solutions according to architectural designs.

Design solutions. Design architecture and develop a roadmap to meet the desired designs. Create plans to see through the design implementation. Develop proof of concepts. Make design decisions based on business requirements, which take into consideration functional and non-functional requirements.

Standards and continuous improvement. Guide engineers on coding best practices. Review and ensure coding standards are enforced and are aligned with overall strategic architectural objectives.

Proactive support. We are always proactive in considering the experience of the customer. You will need to assist in monitoring the performance of the various applications and assist with support queries if necessary.

Importantly, you need to be socially minded and should want to apply your creativity and skills to reimagining the way out-of-hospital healthcare can be delivered to all South Africans when enabled by technology.

KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE

At least 2 years of experience as a solution/technology architect.

At least 5 years of experience as a software engineer.

Strong experience with object-oriented design and programming principles.

Extensive knowledge of design patterns and application thereof.

Experience in developing cloud infrastructure.

Experience as a technical lead is beneficial.

Working experience and understanding of agile software development methodologies.

Requirements/Qualifications:

Postgraduate degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering preferred.

Architectural certification advantageous: TOGAF, AWS Certified Solution Architect, Google Professional Cloud Architect, etc.

Desired Skills:

technology architect

object-oriented design

rogramming principles

design patterns

About The Employer:

