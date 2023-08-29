Systems Engineer – Active Directory

Wanted: Mastermind Systems Engineer specializing in Active Directory to join our dynamic team! We’re seeking a sharp and analytical Systems Engineer to help us navigate through the challenges of Active Directory infrastructure.

What you will do:

To manage and support the Active Directory (AD)/Exchange/O365 platforms and related components.

Performing the addition and removal of domain and/or domain controllers in accordance with instructions given.

Maintaining the password policy within the AD and Provide domain name server services.

Create and maintain CI structures and schemas, quota management, including the creation, change and deletion of End User accounts, End User groups, End User profiles, End User access passwords, rights and privileges, and applicable security administrative tasks (including logical security controls) through a high level of automation.

Ensure Windows time synchronization and Manage DFS, share creation and administration.

Provide DHCP Services and Manage, create, and configure the DHCP scope.

DNS Management: Perform DNS forwarders and root hints, aging and scavenging, record creation and modification, and perform DNS name resolution.

Perform AD Integrated DNS In-Scope Country creation and modification.

Manage and maintain manual DNS entries.

Account creation, including adding new End Users, groups and resources to the Active Directory and domain joined IT Equipment.

Account modification, including modifying existing End Users, groups and resources on the Active Directory and domain joined IT equipment.

Account deletion, including deleting existing End User accounts, groups and resources from the Active Directory and domain joined IT equipment.

Password resets, including reset passwords for End Users on all domain joined IT equipment and Active Directory.

Group Policy Management: Perform Group Policy creation, testing, modification and deletion of End User directories, profiles, login scripts and Group Policy Objects (GPO).

Conduct Daily Health Check Report of all domain controllers due by 9am.

Report on server account management pertaining to new, move, change, delete in accordance with standard naming convention.

Plan and configure a Microsoft Teams environment

Manage chat, teams, channels, and apps

Manage calling and meetings

Monitor and troubleshoot a Microsoft Teams environment

Your expertise:

A+, N+

ITIL Foundation V3

MCSE or Technical IT Qualification

Azure

5+ Years AD and Exchange/O365 experience

5+ Years IT Experience

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Hybrid work model – Lynnwood, Pretoria

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position