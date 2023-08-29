Technical Support Specialist

Systems Engineers/Technical Support Specialist

With International Exposure and FULLY REMOTE

(3pm-11pm/4pm-12am SAST)

One of our clients based in the US is looking for a Systems Engineers/Technical Support Specialist to help build out, maintain, and troubleshoot our rapidly expanding infrastructure.

You will be part of a talented team of engineers that demonstrate superb technical competency, delivering mission critical infrastructure and ensuring the highest levels of availability, performance, and security.

Candidates will be responsible for assessing systems, determining problems, providing solutions to issues that arise, designing systems, upgrading systems, maintaining systems, and brainstorming possible improvements that can be made to a system in the future. Some of their other primary responsibilities include:

Responsibilities

Manage and monitor all installed systems and infrastructure

Install, configure, test, and maintain operating systems, application software and system management tools

Proactively ensure the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability

Monitor and test application performance for potential bottlenecks, identify possible solutions, and work with developers to implement those fixes

Maintain security, backup, and redundancy strategies

Write and maintain custom scripts to increase system efficiency and lower the human intervention time on any tasks

Participate in the design of information and operational support systems

Provide 2nd and 3rd level support

Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution

Requirements and skills:

5+ Years’ Experience in similar role (Example: IT Support Level 3, Systems Engineer)

DP/BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related subject

Proven working experience in installing, configuring, and troubleshooting UNIX /Linux based environments.

Solid experience in the administration and performance tuning of application stacks (e.g., Tomcat, JBoss, Apache, Ruby, NGINX)

Solid Cloud experience, preferably in AWS

Experience with virtualization and containerization (e.g., VMware, Virtual Box)

Experience with monitoring systems

Experience with automation software (e.g., Puppet, cfengine, Chef)

Solid scripting skills (e.g., shell scripts, Perl, Ruby, Python)

Solid networking knowledge (OSI network layers, TCP/IP)

Please note the following before applying:

Position is working from home, remotely for a US company. Position is full time, mainly US working hours. (3pm-11pm/4pm-12am SAST)

For further consideration, please forward your updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Support

Management

Systems Engineering

Linux

UNix

Troubleshooting

Configurations

Installations

Powershell

Backup

Security

Firewalls

Managed Service Provider

Good MSP Experience

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

– Client is a Managed Service Provider

– Freelancer/Consultant (Long-term contract with No end date)

– US hours

– Flexibility to work from home

– International Exposure

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work From Home

