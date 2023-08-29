Test Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Aug 29, 2023

Our client based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Test Analyst to be on a 12 months renewable contract

Qualifications/ Certification:
– Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.
– ISTQB TA or equivalentThe following is required:
– Experience in testing in a OBIEE BI environment
– Experience in testing in an Enterprise MarketMap Analytical Platform solution.
– Experience in working on data warehousing projects.
– A strong understanding of ETLs, Logical Data Models, Star Schemas and Cubes
– Experience in working in an Agile environment.

Desired Skills:

  • OBIEE
  • ETL
  • Automation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

