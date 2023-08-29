Test Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Our client based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Test Analyst to be on a 12 months renewable contract

Qualifications/ Certification:

– Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.

– ISTQB TA or equivalentThe following is required:

– Experience in testing in a OBIEE BI environment

– Experience in testing in an Enterprise MarketMap Analytical Platform solution.

– Experience in working on data warehousing projects.

– A strong understanding of ETLs, Logical Data Models, Star Schemas and Cubes

– Experience in working in an Agile environment.

Email updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

OBIEE

ETL

Automation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position