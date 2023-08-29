Test Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Our client based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Test Analyst to be on a 12 months renewable contract
Qualifications/ Certification:
– Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.
– ISTQB TA or equivalentThe following is required:
– Experience in testing in a OBIEE BI environment
– Experience in testing in an Enterprise MarketMap Analytical Platform solution.
– Experience in working on data warehousing projects.
– A strong understanding of ETLs, Logical Data Models, Star Schemas and Cubes
– Experience in working in an Agile environment.
Email updated CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- OBIEE
- ETL
- Automation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree