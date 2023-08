Analyst Programmer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our Cape Town based in client is looking for an Analyst Programmer for a permanent. They are a Smart enterprise asset management solutions company.

Requirements

Bachelor Degree/Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering, or relevant experience in related field

3 years’ experience in Microsoft C# .NET

Solid experience in writing unit/integration tests using NUnit/xUnit.

Solid experience in multi-tenant environments and large-scale data

Good skills in relational database queries

Good skills in Object Oriented design (SOLID principles, patterns etc.)

Experience in Git source control beneficial

Experience in working in an agile development environment.

REST based APIs

Beneficial: Azure/AWS Containers experience

Beneficial: Experience in modern Web technologies (HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+)

