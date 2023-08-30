BI Developer

A team responsible for digitally enabled technology service as a group COE, driving business and transformation and providing group-wide digital and data architecture, operating the various technology platforms and shared services, ensuring cyber and information security resilience acting as technology governance and risk orchestrator for one of the leading Financial Services groups are seeking a BI Developer for the internal reporting and database integrity of the Group as a whole.

Key Skills:

ETL

SQL

SSIS

SSRS

Power BI

DBA experience

Don’t waste time apply now!

Desired Skills:

ETL

SQL

SSIS

SSRS

Power BI

DBA experience

Learn more/Apply for this position