A team responsible for digitally enabled technology service as a group COE, driving business and transformation and providing group-wide digital and data architecture, operating the various technology platforms and shared services, ensuring cyber and information security resilience acting as technology governance and risk orchestrator for one of the leading Financial Services groups are seeking a BI Developer for the internal reporting and database integrity of the Group as a whole.
Key Skills:
- ETL
- SQL
- SSIS
- SSRS
- Power BI
- DBA experience
Desired Skills:
