Business Intelligence Analyst at The Freddy Hirsch Group

Main purpose:
To take Freddy Hirsch to the next level, we need to critically analyse our existing reporting and provide increasing detail to understand identified trends within our sales teams.
To achieve this goal, we’re seeking an impact-orientated Business Intelligence Analyst to join our team and help us drive results.
This role requires the Business Intelligence Analyst to gather, understand, analyse, evaluate, and document Data related requirements and then translate these requirements into technical and business solutions that adhere to best practices.
Key Responsibilities:
Responsible for analysing sales data, action various comparisons and create reports
Provide and execute sales operations activities
Provide recommendations on sales operations structuring and alignment to sales process optimization
Qualifications:
Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Management, and a minimum of 3-5 years of Business Analysis or related technical experience is required.
In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma (in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Management), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 6 years of Business Analysis or related technical experience.
Minimum Requirements:
Experienced Professional with 3-5 years’ work experience
must be able to do data analytics, not technical necessarily but must have aptitude for looking for patterns etc.
OR
At least 5 years’ experience in compliance
Must be analytical
Key Responsibilities:
Understand, analyze, evaluate, and document data-related requirements from business users
Functional design of data-related solutions (Data Warehouse, Reports, Tabular Models, etc.)
Pro-actively generate and implement process improvements
Documenting and refining technical requirements
Data modeling requirements
Source to target mappings and documentation
Data and reporting dictionaries
Process documentation
Risk assessment
Testing of existing and new data and development
Project management of data team projects
Management of the ticketing system
Day to day communication with stakeholders
Skills and Attributes:
Working within an agile environment
Logical and dependable
Detail orientated
Proactive – capable of identifying, embracing, and initiating change
Ability to create and improve business processes
Able to work under pressure
Solution orientated with ability to resolve complex data challenges
Persistent and accountable
Able to meet deadlines
The ability to balance technical and business interests in a fast moving, driven culture
Fluent in relational database concepts and dimensional modelling for analytical decision support
Good communication skills
Strong organization skills
Willing to delegate and take responsibility
Project management
Must understand the importance of accuracy of reporting and information reported
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Report Writing
- Analytics
- SQL
About The Employer:
Since 1956, Freddy Hirsch has been bringing one very special ingredient to the table – innovation. As a family-run business, we’ve always stayed true to our core values and built a proud heritage on offering the best service, outstanding quality and world class facilities. Our traditional blend of trust, loyalty and passion makes us who we are – a family of flavour.
Join Freddy Hirsch as we drive the science beyond the technology of what we do best!