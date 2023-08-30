Business Intelligence Analyst at The Freddy Hirsch Group

Main purpose:

To take Freddy Hirsch to the next level, we need to critically analyse our existing reporting and provide increasing detail to understand identified trends within our sales teams.

To achieve this goal, we’re seeking an impact-orientated Business Intelligence Analyst to join our team and help us drive results.

This role requires the Business Intelligence Analyst to gather, understand, analyse, evaluate, and document Data related requirements and then translate these requirements into technical and business solutions that adhere to best practices.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for analysing sales data, action various comparisons and create reports

Provide and execute sales operations activities

Provide recommendations on sales operations structuring and alignment to sales process optimization

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Management, and a minimum of 3-5 years of Business Analysis or related technical experience is required.

In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma (in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Management), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 6 years of Business Analysis or related technical experience.

Minimum Requirements:

Experienced Professional with 3-5 years’ work experience

must be able to do data analytics, not technical necessarily but must have aptitude for looking for patterns etc.

OR

At least 5 years’ experience in compliance

Must be analytical

Key Responsibilities:

Understand, analyze, evaluate, and document data-related requirements from business users

Functional design of data-related solutions (Data Warehouse, Reports, Tabular Models, etc.)

Pro-actively generate and implement process improvements

Documenting and refining technical requirements

Data modeling requirements

Source to target mappings and documentation

Data and reporting dictionaries

Process documentation

Risk assessment

Testing of existing and new data and development

Project management of data team projects

Management of the ticketing system

Day to day communication with stakeholders

Skills and Attributes:

Working within an agile environment

Logical and dependable

Detail orientated

Proactive – capable of identifying, embracing, and initiating change

Ability to create and improve business processes

Able to work under pressure

Solution orientated with ability to resolve complex data challenges

Persistent and accountable

Able to meet deadlines

The ability to balance technical and business interests in a fast moving, driven culture

Fluent in relational database concepts and dimensional modelling for analytical decision support

Good communication skills

Strong organization skills

Willing to delegate and take responsibility

Project management

Must understand the importance of accuracy of reporting and information reported

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Report Writing

Analytics

SQL

About The Employer:

Since 1956, Freddy Hirsch has been bringing one very special ingredient to the table – innovation. As a family-run business, we’ve always stayed true to our core values and built a proud heritage on offering the best service, outstanding quality and world class facilities. Our traditional blend of trust, loyalty and passion makes us who we are – a family of flavour.

Join Freddy Hirsch as we drive the science beyond the technology of what we do best!

