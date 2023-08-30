Commvault expands AWS relationship

Commvault has expanded its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by joining the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Workload Migration Program (WMP) and attaining multiple AWS Service Ready Program designations.

As part of the AWS Service Ready Program, Commvault software has been validated as an AWS Graviton Ready, AWS PrivateLink Ready, and an Amazon Linux Ready Partner for its Backup & Recovery solution.

Through the AWS WMP, customers can accelerate their migration to AWS through promotional credits and enhanced technical guidance and support. Combined with Commvault’s automated scalable and repeatable workflows, the result is a simplified, reduced-cost modernisation to AWS where they can more readily take advantage of the elasticity, scale, security, and performance that it provides. With Commvault’s broad native support for AWS services, powerful automation, and cost-optimising capabilities, these workloads can seamlessly be protected once they are in the cloud, simplifying cloud operations and providing protection and recoverability at a substantially lower TCO.

In addition to WMP, Commvault has attained AWS Service Ready designations for the following AWS services, passing a rigorous validation process conducted by AWS Partner Solutions Architects to ensure its solution aligns to the well-architected framework and best practices defined by AWS:

* AWS Graviton Ready – enabling customers to realise the best price-performance for data management by leveraging AWS Graviton processors while also helping them meet their shared sustainability responsibilities at the same time.

* AWS PrivateLink Ready – enabling customers to secure their traffic between virtual private clouds (VPCs) and on-premises without exposing data to the internet.

* Amazon Linux Ready – enabling customers to leverage Amazon’s performance and security-hardened Amazon Linux to drive data protection of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) and other AWS services.

“For years, Commvault has offered a wide breadth of cloud native support for AWS workloads, ensuring customers’ data is secure throughout their entire cloud journey,” says Michael Fasulo, director of product management at Commvault. “Today, we take that one step further by joining the AWS ISV Workload Migration Program and achieving the AWS Graviton Ready, AWS PrivateLink Ready, and Amazon Linux Ready designations. We are working with AWS to provide modern, cost-optimized, cloud-first data protection for AWS workloads in the easiest way possible for our customers – giving them everything they need in one place.”