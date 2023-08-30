Data Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The Data Engineer will be responsible for the investment team database architecture, data flow and data processes. This includes efficiently receiving, transferring, processing, analyzing, and integrating 3rd party systems for investment research and business operational processes.

As a key contributor to the organization, you will play a vital role in architecting the investment team’s database, optimizing data processes, and facilitating efficient dataflow.

Job Requirements:

Post-graduate degree in mathematics, statistics or a related field

1 – 3 years experience

A strong command of python, SQL and data engineering principles

Desired Skills:

Python

R

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

About The Employer:

Our client is within the investment sector, based in Cape Town

