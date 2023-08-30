Developer – MERN Stack at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company. Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level. Join an elite team.

Role Responsibilities:

Develop, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable MERN stack code.

Ensure adherence to the highest standards of well-architected and optimised code.

Identify and resolve bottlenecks and software bugs.

Engage in all stages of development, including design, implementation, testing, and release.

Foster collaboration within the team for the creation and implementation of new features.

Offer mentorship and guidance to junior developers.

Collaborate with product management and other stakeholders to refine specifications and requirements.

Work alongside the Senior Developer throughout the entire web application development life cycle.

Assume accountability for meeting performance targets without requiring excessive oversight.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Demonstrated expertise in the MERN stack, including MongoDB, [URL Removed] [URL Removed] and Node.js.

Experience in full-stack development and the ability to manage multiple projects and roles.

Proficiency in developing RESTful APIs.

Familiarity with modern development tools like Postman, Docker, and VS Code.

Experience with CI/CD and DevOps tools.

Knowledge of code versioning tools such as Git.

Understanding of user authentication and authorization across various systems, servers, and environments.

Proven comprehension of Agile methodologies.

Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

Strong problem-solving abilities and attention to detail.

Capability to mentor and lead junior developers.

Ability to oversee and manage deployments.

Beneficial experience includes working with Amazon AWS, Docker, and microservices.

Familiarity with both SQL and NoSQL databases.

Experience with MySQL Database.

